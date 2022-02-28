Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

All through the town: A transit series

By Eric Chapman 980 CKNW
Posted February 28, 2022 6:01 pm
CKNW transit series View image in full screen
CKNW's transit series can be heard from Feb. 28 to March 4 on the Jill Bennett Show. CKNW

Metro Vancouver’s TransLink in its current incarnation has been around since 1998, but the city has a much longer history with public transit and It all started with lightbulbs in Victoria.

Monday, Feb. 28: The History of Transit in B.C.

This episode will go through the evolution of transit in the Lower Mainland and the major milestones it has gone through. How we all dream of rail transit out to Chilliwack in the future but can go back in time to find it already existed.

CKNW community contributor Eric Chapman talks to Rob Chew, transit historian and a member of the board of directors for the Transit Museum of BC.

In addition, Chapman speaks to Coast Mountain Bus driver TJ Auja, who has been a bus operator for 24 years.

Story continues below advertisement

The History of Transit in B.C. is the first in a five-part series looking at the needs and future of transit in the Lower Mainland.

Trending Stories

All Through The Town: A Transit Series can be heard Feb. 28 through March 4 at 2:30 p on 980 CKNW.

Click to play video: 'NDP government criticized for heavily-redacted report on Massey Tunnel replacement' NDP government criticized for heavily-redacted report on Massey Tunnel replacement
NDP government criticized for heavily-redacted report on Massey Tunnel replacement – Oct 14, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransLink tagMassey Tunnel tagMetro Vancouver transit tagsurrey langley skytrain tagtransport 2050 tagVancouver public transit tagnorth vancouver rapid transit tagMassing Bridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers