Metro Vancouver’s TransLink in its current incarnation has been around since 1998, but the city has a much longer history with public transit and It all started with lightbulbs in Victoria.

Monday, Feb. 28: The History of Transit in B.C.

This episode will go through the evolution of transit in the Lower Mainland and the major milestones it has gone through. How we all dream of rail transit out to Chilliwack in the future but can go back in time to find it already existed.

CKNW community contributor Eric Chapman talks to Rob Chew, transit historian and a member of the board of directors for the Transit Museum of BC.

In addition, Chapman speaks to Coast Mountain Bus driver TJ Auja, who has been a bus operator for 24 years.

The History of Transit in B.C. is the first in a five-part series looking at the needs and future of transit in the Lower Mainland.

All Through The Town: A Transit Series can be heard Feb. 28 through March 4 at 2:30 p on 980 CKNW.

