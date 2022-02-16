Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rare green-pigmented puppy born in Nova Scotia

By Amber Fryday Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 4:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia couple shocked by their dog’s litter' Nova Scotia couple shocked by their dog’s litter
A couple from Middle Sackville were surprised when their dog had eight puppies. That may have only been one more than they were anticipating, but the real shock came when they saw the last puppy... It caused them worry -- but eventually a sense of pride. Amber Fryday explains.

Trevor Mosher and his wife Audra were expecting their three-year-old valley bulldog, Freya, to give birth to seven puppies after the ultrasound revealed seven fetuses several months beforehand.

On Jan. 27, Freya had those seven puppies, each 20 to 25 minutes apart, “like clockwork,” said Mosher.

Mosher began cleaning Freya with hot soap and water as the mother began to settle in with her new litter. Suddenly, Freya went into labour again. This time looking much different.

A black sac was encased around the body of the puppy, unlike her siblings, who were all in translucent sacs. The couple thought something was terribly wrong and believed that the puppy was stillborn.

Then they noticed she began to move and started making noise.

Read more: Former staff members at Halifax-area doggy daycare allege animal mistreatment

Story continues below advertisement

“We started to dry her off and noticed she was green and immediately again thought there was something wrong. So we googled it, ‘my puppy is green, what’s wrong,’ and apparently it is very rare and it has happened a few times all over the world,” says Mosher.

Trending Stories

The rare discoloration is thought to transpire when light-coloured puppies come into contact with a green pigment, which is found in bile.

“I’m kind of amazed, really. As rare as it seems to be, I feel very lucky to have witnessed it and be a part of it. I know you hear stories about things like that but to be there and witness it, it was good,” he says.

Since the puppy’s birth, the green pigment has faded significantly and will continue to do so until she is older.

Mosher says he posted about his green pup on his Facebook account, asking for recommendations on what to call the unnamed canine.

“A lot of people came up with some pretty clever answers. A few of them were Wasabi, Fiona, Hulkette and Pistachio…. kind of like that one, it’s cute,” he says.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Dogs tagAnimals tagPets tagPuppies tagMiddle Sackville taggreen puppy tagrare puppy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers