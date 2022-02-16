Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a stabbing in Toronto.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed in the Dawes Road and Gowers Street area.
Police said the woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall, with a thin build.
Trending Stories
Officers said he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with the word “Champion” on the leg.
Police said not to approach, and to call 9-1-1 “immediately,” if the suspect is seen.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments