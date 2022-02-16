Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a stabbing in Toronto.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed in the Dawes Road and Gowers Street area.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Dawes Rd and Gowers St

– suspect description

– m/b, 6'0", 20's, thin build, blk hoodie, blk pants with Champion on the leg

– do not approach

– call 9-1-1 immediately#GO307665

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 16, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall, with a thin build.

Officers said he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with the word “Champion” on the leg.

Police said not to approach, and to call 9-1-1 “immediately,” if the suspect is seen.