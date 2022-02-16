Menu

Crime

Woman transported to hospital after stabbing in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 3:17 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured in a stabbing in Toronto.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Toronto police said officers received a report that a woman had been stabbed in the Dawes Road and Gowers Street area.

Read more: Toronto transit employee rushed to hospital after stabbing: police

Police said the woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s, standing six feet tall, with a thin build.

Officers said he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with the word “Champion” on the leg.

Police said not to approach, and to call 9-1-1 “immediately,” if the suspect is seen.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime' Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime
