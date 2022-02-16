Menu

Canada

Okanagan resident worried about Russia’s possible invasion of Ukraine

By Doyle Potenteau & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Local Ukrainian worries about possible war with Russia' Local Ukrainian worries about possible war with Russia
WATCH: In Kelowna, the president of the Ukrainian Cultural society says a full-scale invasion at the hands of Vladimir Putin would have horrific consequences for Ukraine and its people.

Ask Okanagan resident Peter Bihun what worries him most right now, and he loses his composure.

It’s clear that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking an emotional toll on the president of Kelowna’s Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society.

“If Kelowna was under threat of being bombed, our children being killed, what would you think? What would you do? And that’s what they’re facing,” Bihun told Global News.

“These are ordinary people who want to have democracy.”

Read more: Russia-Ukraine situation ‘extremely volatile’, Joly says as cyberattacks raise concern

Ordinary people who, Bihun points out, are on the opposite side of the hammer and the sickle, with Russia seemingly using Ukraine as a tactic to demand NATO rollbacks in central and eastern Europe.

“If he gains Ukraine, I would say that all of us are in trouble because he is going to keep going,” Bihun said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Lithuania, Estonia, Poland all are in grave danger.”

Addressing the situation on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered Ukraine’s government a $500-million loan, on top of $120 million that Canada had previously committed to help arm the nation.

Click to play video: 'Russia creating mixed signals as potential invasion on Ukraine looms' Russia creating mixed signals as potential invasion on Ukraine looms
Russia creating mixed signals as potential invasion on Ukraine looms

Also, Trudeau said this week that Canada will help arm Ukraine, stating he’s approved the provision of $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition.

Trending Stories

Trudeau said “the intent of this support from Canada and other partners is to deter further Russian aggression. We’re not seeking confrontation with Russia. But the situation is intensifying rapidly, and we are showing our resolve.”

Read more: Canada is sending lethal aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion threat: Trudeau

Back in B.C., Bihun isn’t sure what it will take to prevent Russia from completely annexing Ukraine.

“The No. 1 concern, of course, is the bloodshed that will occur right off the bat,” said Bihun.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba man with family in Ukraine on edge' Manitoba man with family in Ukraine on edge
Manitoba man with family in Ukraine on edge

But he says it will require continued pressure from the West to prevent war — a sentiment shared by many.

“The one thing is the West needs to agree on, and I think they are doing that very well this time around, is to continue to behave as if the international rules of law continue to apply,” said Florian Gassner, an associated professor at UBC on central and eastern European studies.

Read more: Biden warns Russia against attacking Ukraine: ‘We will respond forcefully’

Bihun hopes the tactic works, because he says war with Russia, which has one of the world’s largest militaries, won’t end well for Ukraine.

“It would be a disaster,” he said. “It would be a bloodbath.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton couple flees Ukraine as tension with Russia escalates' Edmonton couple flees Ukraine as tension with Russia escalates
Edmonton couple flees Ukraine as tension with Russia escalates
