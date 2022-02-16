Cambridge COVID-19 testing centre closed Wednesday afternoon after losing internet access

Send this page to someone via email

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says the COVID-19 testing clinic on Holiday Inn Drive was forced to close on Wednesday afternoon after its phones and internet access went down.

A spokesperson for the hospitals says all of the tests and assessments for the afternoon have been cancelled.

“Unfortunately, the technology is a vital support to the operation so we were forced to close,” CMH spokesperson Stephan Beckhoff told Global News in an email.

He also noted that “the whole block is affected and Rogers has trucks on the street to fix the problem.”

The hospital did not say when the assessment centre will be able to reopen its doors, although it has only cancelled appointments for the afternoon.