Canada

Cambridge COVID-19 testing centre closed Wednesday afternoon after losing internet access

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 2:17 pm
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. View image in full screen
A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Cambridge Memorial Hospital says the COVID-19 testing clinic on Holiday Inn Drive was forced to close on Wednesday afternoon after its phones and internet access went down.

A spokesperson for the hospitals says all of the tests and assessments for the afternoon have been cancelled.

Read more: COVID-19 — Guelph, Waterloo Region residents aged 12-17 can receive booster as of Friday

“Unfortunately, the technology is a vital support to the operation so we were forced to close,” CMH spokesperson Stephan Beckhoff told Global News in an email.

Trending Stories

He also noted that “the whole block is affected and Rogers has trucks on the street to fix the problem.”

Read more: Feds scrapping pre-arrival COVID PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital did not say when the assessment centre will be able to reopen its doors, although it has only cancelled appointments for the afternoon.

