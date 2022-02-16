New Brunswick reports 3 more COVID 19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting three more COVID-19 deaths today and a drop in hospitalizations.

The latest deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Moncton region, a person in their 80s in the Saint John area, and someone in their 60s in the Fredericton region.

The province has reported a total of 269 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say there are 89 people in hospital due to COVID-19 — down 12 from Tuesday.

That includes nine patients in intensive care, a drop of two. Five patients are on ventilators.

The provincial dashboard indicates there are 353 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.