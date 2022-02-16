Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 3 more COVID 19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick group affected by mysterious brain disease frustrated' New Brunswick group affected by mysterious brain disease frustrated
An online support group for New Brunswickers affected by a possible mystery neurological disease, and their loved ones, have had their first in-person meeting in Moncton. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, the group feels frustrated by a lack of clarity from the provincial government.

New Brunswick health officials are reporting three more COVID-19 deaths today and a drop in hospitalizations.

The latest deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Moncton region, a person in their 80s in the Saint John area, and someone in their 60s in the Fredericton region.

The province has reported a total of 269 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: COVID-19: Hospitalizations in New Brunswick continue to fall

Health officials say there are 89 people in hospital due to COVID-19 — down 12 from Tuesday.

Trending Stories

That includes nine patients in intensive care, a drop of two. Five patients are on ventilators.

The provincial dashboard indicates there are 353 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

Click to play video: 'No proof masking kids causes them harm: experts' No proof masking kids causes them harm: experts
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 update tagNew Brunswick covid tagNB covid update tagnew brunswick cases today tagNB Covid Booking tagNb Booster tagNew brunswick covid vaccine tagCanada covid hospitalization tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers