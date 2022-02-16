Otonabee Conservation issues flood watch for Peterborough area

Milder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow over the next 36 hours have promoted Otonabee Conservation on Wednesday to issue a flood watch for all waterbodies in the region.

Environment Canada on Tuesday issued a special weather statement for the region with 15 to 25 millimetres of rain expected followed by a mix of ice pellets and snow and strong winds. Depending on how the system tracks, there may be up to 50 millimetres of rainfall.

Otonabee Conservation says that uncertainty in total rainfall amounts translates to a possibility of flooding.

The authority says water pooling on roads and low-lying areas is possible because frozen ground conditions will likely prevent absorption. The Otonabee Region watershed includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan, and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

Story continues below advertisement

The authority says current conditions include frozen ground covered by a snowpack that is 25-30 centimeters deep with a water content of 85-90 millimeters.

“Modelling of the warm air temperature/rain event shows 35-40 millimeters of rainfall/snowmelt will be available for run-off, possibly as much as 65 millimeters,” stated Gord Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer. ‘However, the snowpack will absorb five to 10 per cent, helping to lessen the amount of rainfall/snowmelt to be released into area rivers, streams, creeks and wetlands. Ice cover break-up is not expected.”

The Thursday/Friday storm will be a high impact event affecting about 16 million people who live or work in the busy Windsor to Quebec City corridor. Snow amounts will range from 10 to locally over 30cm along with the risk of freezing rain and ice pellets. #onstorm #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/TriZFwuvrV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 16, 2022

Earle advises residents and businesses along the shores of area waterbodies and watercourses, especially those located in low-lying areas, to keep a close watch for possible flooding and to take action to limit or prevent damages due to potential flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

Area water information can be monitored online at:

The flood watch will be in effect until Monday, Feb. 21, unless updated earlier.

1:33 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Feb. 16, 2022 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, Feb. 16, 2022