Peterborough region can expect ‘messy mix of wintry’ weather: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Peterborough region with a “messy mix of wintry weather” beginning late Wednesday.

According to the statement issued Tuesday afternoon, between 15 and 25 millimetres of rain is expected to begin late Wednesday and continue until Thursday evening. Along with it may come freezing rain mixed with ice pellets Thursday afternoon and evening.

There may also be snow, at times heavy, Thursday afternoon through to Friday morning. Environment Canada says snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible.

“A low pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario Thursday night which could bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario,” the statement reads. “Precipitation will likely begin as rain late Wednesday and transition to snow Thursday afternoon.”

Environment Canada notes that as of its 3:08 p.m. statement, the track of the low-pressure system is uncertain and as such, precipitation type, timing and amounts may change.

The special weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

