Crime

Arrests made in historical Saskatoon homicide investigation

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 12:00 pm
A man and a woman are facing first-degree murder charges in the 2015 shooting death of Danil Tsannie. View image in full screen
A man and a woman are facing first-degree murder charges in the 2015 shooting death of Danil Tsannie. Supplied

Two people are facing charges in a historical Saskatoon homicide investigation.

Danil Tsannie, 16, was found dead outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue I North on April 1, 2015.

An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

Read more: Police still seeking leads in Saskatoon teen’s shooting death 3 years ago

He had arrived at the home with the intention of spending the night, Saskatoon police investigators said in March 2018.

On Wednesday, police said two persons of interest were identified during the investigation.

Erik Harvey Henricks, 25, and Keshia Rose Kakakaway, 27, are facing first-degree murder charges in Tsannie’s death.

Both were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide' Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide
Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide – Jan 2, 2022
