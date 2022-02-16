Arrests made in historical Saskatoon homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges in a historical Saskatoon homicide investigation.

Danil Tsannie, 16, was found dead outside a home in the 100-block of Avenue I North on April 1, 2015.

An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

He had arrived at the home with the intention of spending the night, Saskatoon police investigators said in March 2018.

On Wednesday, police said two persons of interest were identified during the investigation.

Erik Harvey Henricks, 25, and Keshia Rose Kakakaway, 27, are facing first-degree murder charges in Tsannie’s death.

Both were scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Wednesday.

