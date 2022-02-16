Menu

Canada

New Brunswick Nurses Union issues call for action to address working conditions

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 10:52 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick nurse details life and death on the COVID-19 frontlines' New Brunswick nurse details life and death on the COVID-19 frontlines
As New Brunswick’s COVID-19 hospitalizations climb ever higher, one registered nurse is giving an inside look at life and death in the province’s hospitals. Travis Fortnum has the story – Jan 16, 2022

The New Brunswick Nurses Union says a lack of government recruitment and retention efforts for nurses has resulted in a labour and health-care crisis.

The union today released the results of a survey of its members conducted last June.

Union president Paula Doucet says working conditions have become increasingly unbearable, resulting in more nurses moving away from the province or leaving the profession.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick nurse details life and death on front lines

She says there are nearly 1,000 total vacancies for registered nurses and nurse practitioners in the province, adding that the number is growing.

Doucet says when nurses were asked how they were doing, the overwhelming survey response was, “we are not OK.”

She says government needs to show leadership and invest in nursing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

