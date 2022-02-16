New Brunswick Nurses Union issues call for action to address working conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick Nurses Union says a lack of government recruitment and retention efforts for nurses has resulted in a labour and health-care crisis.

The union today released the results of a survey of its members conducted last June.

Union president Paula Doucet says working conditions have become increasingly unbearable, resulting in more nurses moving away from the province or leaving the profession.

She says there are nearly 1,000 total vacancies for registered nurses and nurse practitioners in the province, adding that the number is growing.

Doucet says when nurses were asked how they were doing, the overwhelming survey response was, “we are not OK.”

She says government needs to show leadership and invest in nursing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.