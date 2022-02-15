SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. hospital numbers decline again as province gets ready to lift restrictions

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. health officials outline changes to COVID-19 restrictions and those that remain the same' B.C. health officials outline changes to COVID-19 restrictions and those that remain the same
WATCH: Speaking at Tuesday's press briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces several changes to COVID-19 restrictions beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Henry also outlines the protective measures that will continue for the time being.

The number of people in hospitals in B.C. who are dealing with COVID-19 has declined again Tuesday to 787.

This is a difference of 16 people from Monday.

However, five more people were admitted to the ICU for a total of 124 people.

Another two deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,766 since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Where we are today is based on the decisions we made’: B.C. changes COVID restrictions' Where we are today is based on the decisions we made’: B.C. changes COVID restrictions
Where we are today is based on the decisions we made’: B.C. changes COVID restrictions

Read more: B.C. to drop capacity limits, reopen nightclubs and bars as Omicron spread wanes

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 90.4 per cent (4,506,631) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.3 per cent (4,252,281) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.1 per cent (4,316,016) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5 per cent (4,194,522) received their second dose and 53.0 per cent (2,454,932) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.5 per cent (4,042,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.9 per cent (3,933,436) received their second dose and 55.5 per cent (2,400,288) have received a third dose.

These latest numbers are released as B.C. health officials announced the province will be dropping restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings while keeping the B.C. vaccine card in place.

Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen and events can operate at 100-per cent capacity.

Dancing will be allowed at organized gatherings and mingling can resume at restaurants.

The change will formally come into place at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Click to play video: 'B.C. to distribute rapid tests to the general public, health minister confirms' B.C. to distribute rapid tests to the general public, health minister confirms
B.C. to distribute rapid tests to the general public, health minister confirms

Read more: As inventory grows, B.C. to offer free COVID-19 tests to general public

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, B.C. also announced it plans to distribute rapid, take-home tests for COVID-19 to students and the general public in the coming weeks.

More than 2.87 million tests are currently in transit, said Health Minister Adrian Dix, and over 9.9 million more are scheduled for shipping to B.C.

It’s an “important shift” in the rapid testing approach, Dix said in a pandemic briefing.

— with files from Richard Zussman and Elizabeth McSheffrey 

Due to a delayed refresh in BCCDC data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable today.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
