COVID-19: B.C. hospital numbers decline again as province gets ready to lift restrictions

The number of people in hospitals in B.C. who are dealing with COVID-19 has declined again Tuesday to 787.

This is a difference of 16 people from Monday.

However, five more people were admitted to the ICU for a total of 124 people.

Another two deaths have been recorded for a total of 2,766 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 90.4 per cent (4,506,631) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.3 per cent (4,252,281) have received their second dose.

In addition, 93.1 per cent (4,316,016) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 90.5 per cent (4,194,522) received their second dose and 53.0 per cent (2,454,932) have received a third dose.

Also, 93.5 per cent (4,042,557) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.9 per cent (3,933,436) received their second dose and 55.5 per cent (2,400,288) have received a third dose.

These latest numbers are released as B.C. health officials announced the province will be dropping restrictions for indoor and outdoor gatherings while keeping the B.C. vaccine card in place.

Bars and nightclubs will be allowed to reopen and events can operate at 100-per cent capacity.

Dancing will be allowed at organized gatherings and mingling can resume at restaurants.

The change will formally come into place at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, B.C. also announced it plans to distribute rapid, take-home tests for COVID-19 to students and the general public in the coming weeks.

It’s an “important shift” in the rapid testing approach, Dix said in a pandemic briefing.

— with files from Richard Zussman and Elizabeth McSheffrey

Due to a delayed refresh in BCCDC data, the update on cases and hospitalizations by vaccination status is unavailable today.