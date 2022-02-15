Finger found on side of road in Kelowna, police investigating

Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they’re looking into how a finger was found on the side of the road on Monday afternoon.
According to the RCMP, they were notified of the finger on Valentine’s Day at 2:42 p.m., with the digit being located along the 500 block of Hardie Road in Rutland.
“The responding officer seized the finger as evidence with assistance from Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services,” police said in a brief statement.
“The Kelowna RCMP has identified the individual who lost their finger and the investigation is ongoing.”
Police added how the individual lost their finger is part of the investigation.
