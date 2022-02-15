Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Finger found on side of road in Kelowna, police investigating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 4:53 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police say the finger was found in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Monday afternoon. File / Global News

Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they’re looking into how a finger was found on the side of the road on Monday afternoon.

According to the RCMP, they were notified of the finger on Valentine’s Day at 2:42 p.m., with the digit being located along the 500 block of Hardie Road in Rutland.

Read more: Fugitive on run for 2 years arrested in Kelowna, police say

“The responding officer seized the finger as evidence with assistance from Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Services,” police said in a brief statement.

Trending Stories

“The Kelowna RCMP has identified the individual who lost their finger and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police added how the individual lost their finger is part of the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes' City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes
City of Kelowna and RCMP respond to resident’s concerns with property crimes – Feb 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagRutland tagHardie Road tagfinger found tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers