Edmonton doctors look to engage teens in education around opioid crisis

Edmonton doctors are looking to connect with teens in an effort to slow the ongoing opioid poisoning crisis.

The Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association is holding a contest for those 14 to 18 years old, asking teens to submit an original piece of video, writing or artwork about “an aspect of the crisis that is important to you and your friends.”

“Youths aged 15-24 in Alberta have the highest and fastest-growing rates of emergency rooms visits due to opioid poisonings, according to a report by the government of Canada,” reads a statement from EZMSA.

“During 2020 alone, 95 Alberta youth under the age of 25 died of accidental opioid poisoning.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "During 2020 alone, 95 Alberta youth under the age of 25 died of accidental opioid poisoning."

The EZMSA’s Opioid Poisoning Committee’s competition includes two categories: one digital competition and one non-digital competition. A winner will be selected for each category and each will win $1000.

Judges will look for content, creativity and overall communication of the idea.

“We want your work to be attention grabbing and for any information you present to be accurate.”

Entries can not include anything violent, hurtful or dangerous and must be respectful of people who use drugs.

Teens can submit an entry here by March 11. Entries may also be published to social media using #JustSayKnow.