Family Day 2022 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

Family Day in Peterborough will see all provincial and most municipal officers and services closed in the city.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 21:

Municipal/Provincial:

Peterborough City Hall (incl. clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed

Peterborough Public Health: Closed

City-operated child care centres and school-based child care programs: All closed

Emergency shelter services: Open, can be accessed by calling 705-926-0096.

Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed

Garbage/recycling collection: No change to service

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily

Hazardous household waste facility: Closed — regular hours Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City/County landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Monday. Customer service desk (190 Simcoe St.) open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass sales and inquiries only. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information, or call 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed

Peterborough Social Services office: Closed

Public Works: Available by calling 705-745-1386.

Social Services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open to user groups for scheduled ice time.

Healthy Planet Arena: Open for a Family Day Public Skate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains temporarily closed for the month of February

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open noon to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed

Shopping/Grocery

LCBO: All stores closed

The Beer Store: All stores closed

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. W): Closed

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed

M&M Food Market (Lansdowne St. and Chemong Rd.): Both closed

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N): Closed

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed