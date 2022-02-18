Menu

Consumer

Family Day 2022 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 18, 2022 10:16 am
closed sign generic file View image in full screen
What's open and closed on Family Day 2022 in Peterborough. The Canadian Press file

Family Day in Peterborough will see all provincial and most municipal officers and services closed in the city.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 21:

Municipal/Provincial:

Peterborough City Hall (incl. clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed

Peterborough Public Health: Closed

City-operated child care centres and school-based child care programs: All closed

Emergency shelter services: Open, can be accessed by calling 705-926-0096.

Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed

Garbage/recycling collection: No change to service

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily

Hazardous household waste facility: Closed — regular hours Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City/County landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed

Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Monday. Customer service desk (190 Simcoe St.) open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass sales and inquiries only. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information, or call 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed

Peterborough Social Services office: Closed

Public Works: Available by calling 705-745-1386.

Social Services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed

Arts, leisure and recreation

Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open to user groups for scheduled ice time.

Healthy Planet Arena: Open for a Family Day Public Skate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains temporarily closed for the month of February

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open noon to 5 p.m.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed

Shopping/Grocery

LCBO: All stores closed

The Beer Store: All stores closed

Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed

FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. W): Closed

Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed

M&M Food Market (Lansdowne St. and Chemong Rd.): Both closed

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed

Peterborough Square (340 George St. N): Closed

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Family Day tagWhat's open and closed tagFamily Day Peterborough tagOpen and Closed Peterborough tag

