Family Day 2022 in Peterborough: What’s open and closed

Family Day in Peterborough will see all provincial and most municipal officers and services closed in the city.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Peterborough on Monday, Feb. 21:
Municipal/Provincial:
Peterborough City Hall (incl. clerk’s office, tax office, building services): All closed
Peterborough Public Health: Closed
City-operated child care centres and school-based child care programs: All closed
Emergency shelter services: Open, can be accessed by calling 705-926-0096.
Downtown Youth Space (210 McDonnel St.): Closed
Garbage/recycling collection: No change to service
Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open 24 hours a day daily
Hazardous household waste facility: Closed — regular hours Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City/County landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed
Peterborough Transit: Operating on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Monday. Customer service desk (190 Simcoe St.) open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pass sales and inquiries only. Visit peterborough.ca/transit for more information, or call 705-745-0525.
Peterborough Airport: Open, regular hours
Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed
Peterborough Social Services office: Closed
Public Works: Available by calling 705-745-1386.
Social Services office (178 Charlotte St.): Closed
Arts, leisure and recreation
Peterborough Memorial Centre, Evinrude Centre, Kinsmen Civic Centre: Open to user groups for scheduled ice time.
Healthy Planet Arena: Open for a Family Day Public Skate from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required.
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Closed
Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed
Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains temporarily closed for the month of February
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open noon to 5 p.m.
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed
Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Trent University Bata Library: Closed
Shopping/Grocery
LCBO: All stores closed
The Beer Store: All stores closed
Charlotte Pantry (348 Charlotte St.): Open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed
FreshCo (167 Brock St. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed
Farmboy Market Ltd. (754 Lansdowne St. W): Closed
Foodland (124 Hunter St. E. and 760 Sherbrooke St.): Both closed
Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed
M&M Food Market (Lansdowne St. and Chemong Rd.): Both closed
Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Closed
No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both closed
Peterborough Square (340 George St. N): Closed
Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed
Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both closed
Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed
