Kingston, Ont. man charged in connection with fatal weekend collision

Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a man in connection with a fatal collision over the weekend in midtown.

According to police, a woman was killed when a southbound vehicle on Macdonnell Street and a westbound vehicle on Brock Street collided at the intersection around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Both vehicles ended up on the lawn of the Kingston Chinese Alliance Church.

Police now say the investigation has concluded that the driver of one of the vehicles, 20-year-old Robert Potter, is facing four impaired driving-related charges.

Police have also identified the victim as 24-year-old Jessica Dsouza.

