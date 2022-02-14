Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. man charged in connection with fatal weekend collision

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:01 pm
The scene of a fatal collision in Kingston, Ont. View image in full screen
A woman was killed after a fatal collision in mid-Kingston Saturday morning. Global News

Police in Kingston, Ont., have charged a man in connection with a fatal collision over the weekend in midtown.

According to police, a woman was killed when a southbound vehicle on Macdonnell Street and a westbound vehicle on Brock Street collided at the intersection around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Both vehicles ended up on the lawn of the Kingston Chinese Alliance Church.

Police now say the investigation has concluded that the driver of one of the vehicles, 20-year-old Robert Potter, is facing four impaired driving-related charges.

Police have also identified the victim as 24-year-old Jessica Dsouza.

