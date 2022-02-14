Ground-penetrating radar findings at Keeseekoose First Nation to be released

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) will be holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the ground-penetrating radar (GPR) findings at Keeseekoose First Nation’s former residential school.

Indigenous leaders will be in attendance for the reveal on Feb. 15, 2022.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron will accompany Keeseekoose First Nation Chief Lee Kitchemonia along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Federal Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller.

FSIN stated that due to the sensitive nature of this press conference, support staff will be available on site and virtually for anyone needing assistance.

The announcement will be made at the Keeseekoose School Gymnasium starting at 11:00 a.m.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

