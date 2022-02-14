Menu

Canada

Ground-penetrating radar findings at Keeseekoose First Nation to be released

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:25 pm
Results from a GPR search of unmarked graves will be released on Tuesday morning from the Keeseekoose First Nation. View image in full screen
Results from a GPR search of unmarked graves will be released on Tuesday morning from the Keeseekoose First Nation. Megan King / CKWS TV

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) will be holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the ground-penetrating radar (GPR) findings at Keeseekoose First Nation’s former residential school.

Indigenous leaders will be in attendance for the reveal on Feb. 15, 2022.

Read more: Vancouver Island First Nation to begin work to locate unmarked graves at residential school site

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron will accompany Keeseekoose First Nation Chief Lee Kitchemonia along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and Federal Crown and Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller.

FSIN stated that due to the sensitive nature of this press conference, support staff will be available on site and virtually for anyone needing assistance.

Read more: 93 possible burial sites found in initial search at former B.C. residential school site

The announcement will be made at the Keeseekoose School Gymnasium starting at 11:00 a.m.

Stay tuned to Global News for full coverage on Tuesday.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: '93 potential burials discovered at former residential school site in Williams Lake, B.C.' 93 potential burials discovered at former residential school site in Williams Lake, B.C.
93 potential burials discovered at former residential school site in Williams Lake, B.C – Jan 25, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagFederal Government tagResidential Schools tagFSIN tagunmarked graves tagground penetrating radar tagKeeseekoose First Nation tag

