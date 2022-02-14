Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1,400 patients died in Quebec ERs waiting for rooms in other wards

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebecers dying on stretchers due to bed shortage' Quebecers dying on stretchers due to bed shortage
WATCH: There was an increase of 28 per cent in the number of Quebecers who died on a stretcher in the emergency room of a hospital before they were transferred to a room in 2021. That’s an increase of 28 per cent over the previous year but Health Ministry officials can’t confirm whether it’s due to Covid-19. Raquel Fletcher has more.

Some 1,400 patients died in Quebec’s emergency rooms last year because there were no rooms available in other wards.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is calling the situation unacceptable.

Read more: Quebec political parties ready to debate rebuilding health-care system

Dubé blamed the stark lack of hospital beds on the COVID-19 pandemic and the labour shortage.

In a written statement to Global News, the minister’s press secretary said Dubé  is carefully monitoring the situation in the 25 ERs in the poorest condition.

Last year, 1,400 patients died on stretchers in ERs while waiting to be transferred to a ward. That’s a 28-per cent increase over 2020 and the worst in the last five years.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Lachine, Que. doctors offer bonuses out of pocket to reopen ER

This doesn’t mean patients were dying in hallways, said Judy Morris, the president of the emergency doctors association, but it’s a major red flag.

Trending Stories

Morris said it’s an indicator that patients are not getting the ideal care they need.

“The problem is we sometimes cannot direct those patients to those wards and they end up staying in the ER. They end up receiving their care in the ER, in an environment with noise almost 24/7, with lights and with less room, hallways and less comfortable stretchers than real hospital beds,” she explained.

Read more: Quebec lays groundwork to modernize health data systems

Dr. Morris said that ideally no one should stay more than 24 hours in the emergency room.

A patients’ rights advocate says one problem is that many elderly people end up in the ERs, but they should be getting care elsewhere.

“Most of these elders are either waiting for a bed in a long-term facility, or not treated medically or with nursing care at home,” said Paul Brunet, president of the Council for the Protection of Patients.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination' COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination
COVID-19: Quebec’s youngest eligible age group not stepping up for vaccination – Feb 3, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec tagHealth Care tagEmergency Rooms tagPaul Brunet tagHealth Minister Christian Dubé tagQuebec ERs tagQuebec emergency rooms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers