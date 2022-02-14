City of Regina looking for Indigenous artist to design Wascana Pool gate

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is putting a call out for an Indigenous artist to design the city’s pool’s front gate that will provide security to the building.

The city stated that for the past 70 years, Wascana Pool has been part of the summer park experience for Regina residents.

“Work is underway to build a renewed facility that will meet the needs of Regina residents and enhance the park experience,” stated the city. “As part of this work, the City of Regina is seeking an artist to design the pool’s front gate – a public facing metal art insert that will provide security to the building and beautify its entrance.”

The city says the call for an artist is an opportunity for Indigenous artists and the first preference will be given to those who are local to the city, followed by Saskatchewan-born and/or raised artists. The city is hoping the successful applicants will represent the history and connection to the land on which the pool will reside.

“This project supports Regina’s Cultural Plan goals of strengthening the artistic and cultural community while also embracing cultural diversity and strengthening the Indigenous community’s cultural presence in Regina,” according to a statement.

The city says the deadline to submit proposals is Monday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. and the installation of the art insert is scheduled for July this year.

For more information about the project, contact the City of Regina.

