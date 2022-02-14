Ontario’s accelerated reopening ‘a positive step toward recovery,’ business organization says

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) says Ontario’s accelerated reopening plan is “a positive step toward recovery” as small businesses continue to deal with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the CFIB said the removal of restrictions is a “big step,” but noted many businesses continue to deal with high debt loads and sales levels below what they were pre-pandemic.

The provincial government announced Monday morning that it was speeding up its reopening plans as COVID-19 trends improve, with more capacity restrictions now set to be eased on Thursday instead of Feb. 21.

And on March 1, the province plans to lift all remaining capacity limits and remove proof of vaccination requirements for all settings.

While the CFIB welcomed the announcement, it also called for assurances that restrictions won’t need to be imposed again in the future.

“We urge the Ontario government to back up today’s announcement with a stay-open plan to provide clarity and certainty as we continue to manage the pandemic,” the statement said.

“This would include ensuring there is adequate healthcare capacity to avoid any renewed restrictions or business closures in the future.”

The organization also called on the province to boost consumer confidence in the weeks ahead, by “encouraging the safe return to activities like dining in restaurants, going to the gym or the movies, attending events, and travelling.”

The CFIB said the average small business in Ontario has taken on almost $170,000 in debt over the past two years and many continue to deal with labour shortages, supply chain disruptions, and rising prices.

The organization noted that just 33 per cent of Ontario’s small businesses have returned to normal sales levels.