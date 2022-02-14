Ontario COVID numbers: 1,369 people in hospital, 394 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,369 people in hospital with COVID on Monday with 394 in intensive care units as numbers continue to trend downward.

This is down by 171 hospitalizations and a decrease of 8 for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 2,155 hospitalizations with 486 in ICU.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Those figures aren’t updated on Mondays due to incomplete data reporting from hospitals over the weekend.

However, figures from last week show roughly 46 per cent of those hospitalized with COVID were admitted for other reasons. Of those in intensive care with the virus, roughly 20 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,765 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,074,485.

Of the 1,765 new cases recorded, the data showed 282 were unvaccinated people, 83 were partially vaccinated people, 1,237 were fully vaccinated people. For 163 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,101 as eight more virus-related deaths were added from over the past month.

There are a total of 1,036,214 recoveries, which is around 96 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,619 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.4 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 52.3 per cent — more than 6.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 53.9 per cent with 23.5 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The province administered 18,265 doses in the last day.

The government said 9,962 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,018 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 13 per cent.

Advertisement