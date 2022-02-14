1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say one person is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga on Sunday night,

Emergency crews were called to Fallingbrook Drive and Sherwood Mills Boulevard in Mississauga at 9:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a male victim was stabbed. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Investigators have released suspect descriptions for two people wanted in connection with the stabbing.

One suspect is described by police as a male, about six feet tall in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black mask, a short black jacket and black pants.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described as five foot ten and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING:

– Fallingbrook Drive/Sherwood Mills Bv in #Mississauga

– One male victim stabbed

– Victim being transported to a trauma centre

– In life threatening condition

– Investigation is ongoing

– C/R at 9:05 p.m.

– PR22-0053525 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 14, 2022

UPDATE:

– Suspect #1 male 6ft thin late teens, early 20’s. Black mask, black jacket short at waste, black pants

– Suspect #2 male 5’10 wearing all black — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) February 14, 2022

Advertisement