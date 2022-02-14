1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga stabbing

Peel Regional Police say one person is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga on Sunday night,
Emergency crews were called to Fallingbrook Drive and Sherwood Mills Boulevard in Mississauga at 9:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a male victim was stabbed. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening condition, paramedics said.
Investigators have released suspect descriptions for two people wanted in connection with the stabbing.
Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Mississauga girl
One suspect is described by police as a male, about six feet tall in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black mask, a short black jacket and black pants.
The second suspect is described as five foot ten and was wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments