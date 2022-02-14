Menu

Crime

1 in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Mississauga stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 14, 2022 6:20 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in Mississauga on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in Mississauga on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Peel Regional Police say one person is in critical condition following a stabbing in Mississauga on Sunday night,

Emergency crews were called to Fallingbrook Drive and Sherwood Mills Boulevard in Mississauga at 9:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police said a male victim was stabbed. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Investigators have released suspect descriptions for two people wanted in connection with the stabbing.

One suspect is described by police as a male, about six feet tall in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a black mask, a short black jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is described as five foot ten and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

