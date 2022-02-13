Menu

Sports

Mike McEwen wins Viterra Championship, will represent Manitoba in the Brier

By Marek Tkach Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 6:40 pm
Team McEwen skip Mike McEwen throws against Team Jacobs during Draw 16 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Friday, November 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Team McEwen skip Mike McEwen throws against Team Jacobs during Draw 16 of the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in Saskatoon, Friday, November 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Liam Richards

Mike McEwen’s West St. Paul foursome got its revenge against Colton Lott’s Winnipeg Beach rink in Selkirk on Sunday.

Team McEwen handed the 26-year-old skip a dominant 8-3 loss to clinch a spot in next month’s Tim Hortons Brier.

Lott defeated McEwen 8-7 on Saturday to book a ticket straight to Sunday afternoon’s final, while McEwen was forced to play an extra game against Ryan Wiebe’s Fort Rouge rink early Sunday morning.

The four-time Viterra Championship winner edged Wiebe 10-9 and earn a rematch with Lott in the final.

Read more: Gimli’s Kerri Einarson wins third straight Scotties championship

With Sunday’s win, McEwen is heading to his tenth Brier, his seventh as a skip.

He’ll be joined by Reid Carruthers (third), Derek Samagalski (second) and Colin Hodgson (lead).

The 2022 Tim Horton’s Brier gets underway from Lethbridge, Alta. on Friday, March 4 and runs until March 13.

