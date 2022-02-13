COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decline in Quebec ahead of further reopening

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop that comes a day before the province prepares to allow gyms and spas to reopen for business.

The Health Department says 2,081 people are in hospital with the disease after 121 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 183 were discharged.

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations is down by 62.

Officials say 140 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of 13.

The province is also reporting 1,870 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 25,040 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, and 49 per cent of provincial residents have received their third dose.