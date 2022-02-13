SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decline in Quebec ahead of further reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2022 1:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped' Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped
Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped

Quebec is reporting nine more deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop that comes a day before the province prepares to allow gyms and spas to reopen for business.

The Health Department says 2,081 people are in hospital with the disease after 121 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 183 were discharged.

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations is down by 62.

Officials say 140 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of 13.

READ MORE: Quebec weighs suspending vaccine passport until next COVID-19 wave: health minister

The province is also reporting 1,870 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 25,040 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, and 49 per cent of provincial residents have received their third dose.

