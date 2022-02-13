Vancouver police seek victim in alleged stranger attack of cyclist

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are seeking the victim in what they describe as a random attack on a cyclist in the downtown core.

Police say a witness called 911 after he saw a man allegedly try to stab the cyclist near Robson and Jervis streets around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The cyclist didn’t stay on scene and never called police, according to investigators.

“It is assumed the cyclist didn’t know what happened, therefore, didn’t call police,” Const. Tania Visintin said. “We would like that cyclist to reach out to us. ”

Police said they arrested the suspect in the attack, but can not pursue charges without speaking to the victim.

In October, Vancouver police said the city was witnessing an average of four stranger assaults per day.

