Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seek victim in alleged stranger attack of cyclist

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 3:00 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver on January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police are seeking the victim in what they describe as a random attack on a cyclist in the downtown core.

Police say a witness called 911 after he saw a man allegedly try to stab the cyclist near Robson and Jervis streets around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly attacking 3 strangers in downtown Vancouver

The cyclist didn’t stay on scene and never called police, according to investigators.

“It is assumed the cyclist didn’t know what happened, therefore, didn’t call police,” Const. Tania Visintin said. “We would like that cyclist to reach out to us. ”

Trending Stories

Police said they arrested the suspect in the attack, but can not pursue charges without speaking to the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, Vancouver police said the city was witnessing an average of four stranger assaults per day.

Click to play video: 'Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults' Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults
Police arrest suspect after spree of stranger assaults
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagvancouver police tagCyclist tagRandom Attack tagrandom assault tagstranger attack tagstranger assault tagcyclist stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers