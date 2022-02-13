Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues extreme cold weather warning for Ontario

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 13, 2022 12:51 pm
People walk along the waterfront trail near the Sunnyside Park area in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. View image in full screen
People walk along the waterfront trail near the Sunnyside Park area in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

An extreme cold weather warning is in effect for all of northern and southern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the warning Sunday morning, saying a “period of very cold wind chills is expected.”

The agency said wind chill values near -30 Celsius are possible Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Read more: Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto

Environment Canada said the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those working or exercising outdoors and for those without proper shelter.

“Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” the warning reads.

Click to play video: 'Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite' Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite
Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite – Jan 29, 2019

The agency said to dress warmly, and in layers that can be removed if you get too warm.

“The outer layer should be wind-resistant,” Environment Canada said.

The agency also reminded residents that if it’s too cold for humans to stay outside, then “it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

