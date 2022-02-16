New snow creature provides photo ops for people on Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

People walking down Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon will notice something a little different by the Booster Juice: a yeti monster snow sculpture holding a tasty snack.

The eight-foot-tall snow creature is a piece in collaboration with the City of Saskatoon and Winter City YXE. The creature was recently crafted by Theressa Wright of Snow Team Art. She has been doing sculptures since 1994.

Last weekend, people were given prizes for tagging the yeti on social media.

The sculpture will remain standing until it gets too warm or the monster becomes too unstable.

Mckinley Hackl says the snow monster is part of making walking through the winter city a spectacle.

“It’s awesome that people are able to showcase their talent in the city to get people to come outside. it’s really fun to watch.”

A snow art sculpture team spent the majority of a Saturday working on the yeti.

The yeti will be getting his fair share of nutritious deliciousness from the Canadian Colada fruit smoothie he is holding.