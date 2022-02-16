Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

New snow creature provides photo ops for people on Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 16, 2022 12:26 pm
Pro sculptor Theressa Wright working on an eight foot yeti snow monster in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Pro sculptor Theressa Wright working on an eight foot yeti snow monster in Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

People walking down Broadway Avenue in Saskatoon will notice something a little different by the Booster Juice: a yeti monster snow sculpture holding a tasty snack.

Click to play video: 'Giant snow sculptures' Giant snow sculptures
Giant snow sculptures – Jan 19, 2022

The eight-foot-tall snow creature is a piece in collaboration with the City of Saskatoon and Winter City YXE. The creature was recently crafted by Theressa Wright of Snow Team Art. She has been doing sculptures since 1994.

Story continues below advertisement

Last weekend, people were given prizes for tagging the yeti on social media.

The sculpture will remain standing until it gets too warm or the monster becomes too unstable.

Mckinley Hackl says the snow monster is part of making walking through the winter city a spectacle.

“It’s awesome that people are able to showcase their talent in the city to get people to come outside. it’s really fun to watch.”

Read more: Giant snow dragon returns to Saskatoon, ‘Snomacron’ breathes smoke

A snow art sculpture team spent the majority of a Saturday working on the yeti.

The yeti will be getting his fair share of nutritious deliciousness from the Canadian Colada fruit smoothie he is holding.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon tagBroadway Avenue tagWinter city tagBooster Juice tagSnow sculptor tagWinter City YXE tagYeti Monster tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers