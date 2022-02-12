SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, logs 71 patient drop in hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2022 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped' Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped
WATCH: Quebec health minister says COVID vaccination passport may soon be dropped

Quebec is reporting 28 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today as virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline across the province.

The Health Department says 2,143 people are in hospital with the disease, after 144 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 215 were discharged.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations are down by 71.

Officials say 153 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of 11.

READ MORE: Quebec weighs suspending vaccine passport until next COVID-19 wave: health minister

The province is also reporting 2,359 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 33,661 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday.

