Quebec reports 28 more COVID-19 deaths, logs 71 patient drop in hospitalizations

Quebec is reporting 28 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today as virus-related hospitalizations continue to decline across the province.

The Health Department says 2,143 people are in hospital with the disease, after 144 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 215 were discharged.

It says the number of overall virus-related hospitalizations are down by 71.

Officials say 153 patients are listed in intensive care, a drop of 11.

The province is also reporting 2,359 new cases confirmed by molecular testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

They say 33,661 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday.