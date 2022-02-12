Man charged in connection with 14 break-ins in York region: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with 14 break-and-enters in York region north of Toronto, police say.

In a press release, York Regional Police said in January and February, investigators responded to multiple break-and-enters at restaurants in Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, Ont.

Police said windows were smashed and cash was stolen.

“The suspect used a heavy object to smash the front windows of the restaurants to gain entry,” the release said. “He then removed money from the cash register and in one entry, stole a large safe from a restaurant in Vaughan.”

Police said on Feb. 9, officers arrested and charged 49-year-old Michael Haughton.

Officers said he has no fixed address.

Police said a search warrant was executed and a stolen safe was located.

Haughton has been charged with 14 counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of breach of a probation order.

Police advised business owners to take “proactive steps to keep their businesses safe.”

“Break and enters are often crimes of opportunity,” the release said. “So the less appealing and the more difficult you make it for thieves to break in, the more likely they are to move along.”