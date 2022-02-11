Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Central Okanagan school board to discuss increase in bus fees for next year

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 5:40 pm
School board staff are recommending that the board increase the fee to $350 a student, up from the current fee of $300. View image in full screen
School board staff are recommending that the board increase the fee to $350 a student, up from the current fee of $300. Global News

A controversial fee that was implemented more than a decade ago will be in the spotlight next week.

Next Wednesday, Central Okanagan Public Schools will discuss whether or not to implement a suggested $50 increase in bus fees for students.

As it stands, students who currently ride school buses in the Central Okanagan pay $300 a year, up from the original fee of $200 when it was introduced in 2010.

Read more: Central Okanagan school district votes in COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff

According to a memorandum from Central Okanagan Public Schools, the school district heavily subsidizes school buses, with this year’s shortfall projected to be in excess of $3 million.

That money, says the memorandum, “could be directed to classroom supports and operations.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the 2021-22 school year, the memorandum says bus fees from 4,711 students amounted to $1,011,327, with another $600,000 brought in from provincial funding. Those two amounts totalled just over $1.6 million.

The total operating costs, though, amounted to $5.4 million, creating a shortfall of $3.8 million.

The $50 increase, according to the memorandum, would provide “approximately $200,000 in additional funds to cover a portion of the following increased costs for the upcoming school year.”

Click to play video: 'North Okanagan parents concerned about major bus fee increase' North Okanagan parents concerned about major bus fee increase
North Okanagan parents concerned about major bus fee increase – Feb 22, 2021

The increase would help offset projected increases in staffing ($75,000), fuel and supplies ($60,000) and increase of three routes ($180,000).

Even with the increase, the bus shortfall for the 2022-23 school year is projected to rise to $3.9 million.

The memorandum also noted that the school district continues to have an open and transparent fee subsidy policy, which allows for parents with financial difficulties to receive busing at no charge.

Story continues below advertisement

The memorandum is available online.

The school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Vernon School Board revises controversial fee increase' Vernon School Board revises controversial fee increase
Vernon School Board revises controversial fee increase – Mar 11, 2021
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagWest Kelowna tagEducation taglake country tagpeachland tagCentral Okanagan Public Schools tagSchool District 23 tagbus fee increase tagCentral Okanagan student bus fees tagstudent bus fee tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers