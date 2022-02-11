Central Okanagan school board to discuss increase in bus fees for next year

A controversial fee that was implemented more than a decade ago will be in the spotlight next week.
Next Wednesday, Central Okanagan Public Schools will discuss whether or not to implement a suggested $50 increase in bus fees for students.
As it stands, students who currently ride school buses in the Central Okanagan pay $300 a year, up from the original fee of $200 when it was introduced in 2010.
According to a memorandum from Central Okanagan Public Schools, the school district heavily subsidizes school buses, with this year’s shortfall projected to be in excess of $3 million.
That money, says the memorandum, “could be directed to classroom supports and operations.”
For the 2021-22 school year, the memorandum says bus fees from 4,711 students amounted to $1,011,327, with another $600,000 brought in from provincial funding. Those two amounts totalled just over $1.6 million.
The total operating costs, though, amounted to $5.4 million, creating a shortfall of $3.8 million.
The $50 increase, according to the memorandum, would provide “approximately $200,000 in additional funds to cover a portion of the following increased costs for the upcoming school year.”
The increase would help offset projected increases in staffing ($75,000), fuel and supplies ($60,000) and increase of three routes ($180,000).
Even with the increase, the bus shortfall for the 2022-23 school year is projected to rise to $3.9 million.
The memorandum also noted that the school district continues to have an open and transparent fee subsidy policy, which allows for parents with financial difficulties to receive busing at no charge.
The memorandum is available online.
The school board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.
