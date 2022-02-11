Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia veterinary clinic provides a temporary home to 6 cats displaced by house fire

By Alexa MacLean Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 5:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Vet clinic helps out 6 cats displaced by house fire' Vet clinic helps out 6 cats displaced by house fire
Six people who were forced out of their home after a house fire this week have found interim lodging. But it wasn’t just people the fire displaced – six cats were also put out of their home. A local vet clinic is stepping in to help care for the beloved pets as the family works to find more permanent accommodations. Alexa MacLean reports.

A house fire earlier this week in Eastern Passage displaced six people, including a couple and their baby, along with a family of cats.

“It’s always very nerve-wracking for cats to be out of their comfort zone. So the kitties were brought to us in carriers and they’ve been placed in the same room, which is really nice,” said Diane Breton, the manager of the Eastern Passage Village Veterinary Hospital.

Breton says the community of Eastern Passage is tight-knit and when their team learned the cats displaced in the fire were their clients, they didn’t hesitate to help alleviate some of the stress on their owners.

Read more: B.C. cats claim Vitamix box as their ‘fur-ever’ home in days-long standoff with owners

“One of my staff members actually reached out to me and said, ‘We have this family, they’ve had a house fire and they need somewhere to keep their cats,'” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

The house fire was quickly contained by about 20 responding firefighters on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief Roy Hollett says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have assisted the couple and their baby with meals, transportation and emergency lodging. The other three people displaced have received aid through their insurance.

Read more: Sackville, N.B. brewery creates beer to celebrate its favourite feline

Meanwhile, Breton says her team is happy to help ease some of the hardship caused by the fire by ensuring the cats have a safe place to stay, together.

“I actually spoke with the family this morning and they are so grateful that we were able to take their cats in. They have 24-hour camera access to their cats, they get to check in and see how they’re doing,” she said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cats tagHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency tagEastern Passage tagcat rescue tagHRFE tagEastern Passage house fire tagEastern Passage Veterinary Hospital tag

