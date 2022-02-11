Middlesex-London under cold weather alert from Saturday to Monday

Send this page to someone via email

As some residents in London, Ont., and Middlesex County get ready to warm up their hearts for Valentine’s Day, an oncoming set of frigid temperatures is showing it has other plans.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert for the region that will into effect on Saturday, which is forecast to see a low of -16 C.

That will be followed by an expected low of -17 C on Sunday.

The MLHU’s threshold for such alerts is a forecast temperature of -15 C or lower, or windchill values reaching -20 or lower.

The alert is expected to end on Monday afternoon when temperatures are forecast to reach a high of -8 C.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, health officials are asking Middlesex-Londoners to adjust their plans accordingly

They also advise taking precautions if spending time outdoors, such as dressing in multiple layers, covering any exposed and drinking warm fluids that are not caffeinated or alcoholic.

Residents are also asked to watch for symptoms of frostbite, hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses and injuries.

The City of London provides a number of warming centres during cold weather alerts, including space inside community centres during regular operating hours.

A full list of local warming centres can be found on the city’s website.

