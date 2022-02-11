Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Middlesex-London under cold weather alert from Saturday to Monday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2022 5:16 pm
Cold Weather Ontario View image in full screen
The alert is expected to end on Monday afternoon when temperatures are forecast to reach a high of -8 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

As some residents in London, Ont., and Middlesex County get ready to warm up their hearts for Valentine’s Day, an oncoming set of frigid temperatures is showing it has other plans.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a cold weather alert for the region that will into effect on Saturday, which is forecast to see a low of -16 C.

That will be followed by an expected low of -17 C on Sunday.

Read more: London, Ont. ushers in the weekend with snowfall, colder temperatures

The MLHU’s threshold for such alerts is a forecast temperature of -15 C or lower, or windchill values reaching -20 or lower.

The alert is expected to end on Monday afternoon when temperatures are forecast to reach a high of -8 C.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, health officials are asking Middlesex-Londoners to adjust their plans accordingly

They also advise taking precautions if spending time outdoors, such as dressing in multiple layers, covering any exposed and drinking warm fluids that are not caffeinated or alcoholic.

Residents are also asked to watch for symptoms of frostbite, hypothermia and other cold-related illnesses and injuries.

The City of London provides a number of warming centres during cold weather alerts, including space inside community centres during regular operating hours.

A full list of local warming centres can be found on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'What homeowners should watch for with melting snow' What homeowners should watch for with melting snow
What homeowners should watch for with melting snow
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLondon tagWinter weather tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagMiddlesex County tagcold weather alert tagmiddlesex london tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers