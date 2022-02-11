Nova Scotia reports death of young child from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one additional COVID-19 death and it involved a child.

The child was between the ages of five and 11 — making it the youngest death in the province since the start of the pandemic.

“It is with deep sadness that we must report COVID has taken the life of a child in our province,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

“The loss of a child is something that no family should ever have to endure.”

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said “It is never easy reporting a death, especially when it is someone so young.”

The death, Strang said in the release, “continues to highlight the seriousness of a disease that knows no bounds and the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself and those around you.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another 10 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 complications in the province, and 12 were discharged in the past day.

There are now 82 active COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 11 patients in intensive care.

The age range of these patients is four to 93, but the average age is 65.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

23 (28 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

28 (34.1 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

0 (0 per cent) are partially vaccinated

31 (37.8 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are an additional 273 people in hospital related to COVID-19, according to the province. This includes 129 people who tested positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care. Another 144 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported 389 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus, after 2,385 tests were completed. These include 162 new cases in Central Zone, 48 in Eastern Zone, 79 in Northern Zone and 100 in Western Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health estimates there are 3,153 active cases of COVID-19.