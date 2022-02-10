Menu

Money

Aurora Cannabis reports $75M Q2 loss as revenues fall by 10%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 6:10 pm
Aurora Cannabis View image in full screen
Cannabis seedlings are seen at the new Aurora Cannabis facility Friday, November 24, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Aurora Cannabis Inc. reported a $75.1 million loss in its most recent quarter as its net revenue and quantities of cannabis sold also dropped.

The Edmonton-based pot company says its second quarter loss was an improvement from the $297.9 million loss it recorded during the same period the year prior.

Aurora says its basic and diluted loss per share for the period ended Dec. 31 amounted to 38 cents compared with $1.77 in the second quarter of last year.

Net revenue for the quarter totalled $60.6 million, down 10 per cent from $67.6 million in the same period last year.

Aurora’s consumer cannabis net revenue fell 48 per cent to $14.8 million in the quarter from $28.5 million during the same time last year.

When compared with the second quarter of 2021, Aurora says it sold 14 per cent fewer kilograms of cannabis and the average net selling price of dried pot excluding bulk sales dropped six per cent to $4.20.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Business tagMarijuana tagCannabis tagmoney tagAurora Cannabis tagcannabis sales tagAurora Cannabis Inc. tag

