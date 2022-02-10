Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton city council supports addition of another ambulance to 2022 budget

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 10, 2022 3:24 pm
Hamilton paramedics were called to more than 75,000 events last year, an increase of 12 per cent compared with 2020. View image in full screen
Hamilton paramedics were called to more than 75,000 events last year, an increase of 12 per cent compared with 2020. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Hamilton city council has given support to adding another ambulance to this year’s operating budget, at a net cost of about $540,000.

The funding request includes hiring 10 full-time paramedics.

Emergency services (EMS) Chief Michael Sanderson says there were 97 “Code Zero” incidents last year, times when one or zero ambulances were available to respond to an emergency, as offload delays at hospitals remain a serious issue.

Read more: Hamilton’s paramedic boss concerned over rising calls that don’t require an ambulance

“We lost 32,000 staff hours at hospital waiting for offload delays,” says Sanderson. “The challenge is it’s not predictable, it’s not something we control.”

Trending Stories

Sanderson also told city councillors, during a budget meeting on Thursday, that Hamilton paramedics were called to 75,815 events last year, an increase of 12 per cent compared with 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not a trend that he sees ending, since 44 per cent of last year’s ambulance calls involved seniors.

“The population above the age of 65 is growing at a higher rate than many of the other population bands,” notes Sanderson.

He says 87 per cent of last year’s calls were medical in nature, with trauma-related calls accounting for the other 13 per cent.

Read more: Hamilton paramedics to provide home care for ‘stable’ COVID-19 patients

Councillors continue to discuss Hamilton’s 2022 operating budget, which includes pressures of about $47 million.

In its current form, balancing the budget would require a residential tax increase of 3.6 per cent.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EMS tagHamilton Paramedics tagHamilton EMS tagHamilton 911 tagEMS chief Michael Sanderson tagHamilton 2022 operating budget taghamilton city countil tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers