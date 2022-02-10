Edmonton peace officer facing child pornography-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was working as a peace officer with Alberta Health Services in Edmonton has been arrested and charged with two counts related to child pornography.

In October 2021, the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre received a tip that someone in Edmonton was sharing child porn via social media.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) launched an investigation and Simon Boutros was arrested earlier this month with the help of Edmonton police.

The 34 year old is facing one count each of possession and transmitting child pornography.

ALERT said it seized a number of computer and electronic devices during its investigation. Those devices will be put through a thorough forensic analysis, the police agency said.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police, or cybertip.ca,” the news release said.

Boutros is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

A spokesperson with AHS said Boutros is currently on leave, but wouldn’t say more due to privacy concerns.