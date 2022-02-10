Menu

Crime

Edmonton peace officer facing child pornography-related charges

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 10, 2022 1:58 pm
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. View image in full screen
A woman uses her computer keyboard to type while surfing the internet in North Vancouver, B.C., on December 19, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A man who was working as a peace officer with Alberta Health Services in Edmonton has been arrested and charged with two counts related to child pornography.

In October 2021, the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre received a tip that someone in Edmonton was sharing child porn via social media.

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic contributed to rise in online child exploitation, Fintrac says

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) launched an investigation and Simon Boutros was arrested earlier this month with the help of Edmonton police.

The 34 year old is facing one count each of possession and transmitting child pornography.

Click to play video: 'Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT' Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT
Online child exploitation on the rise: ALERT – Apr 28, 2021

ALERT said it seized a number of computer and electronic devices during its investigation. Those devices will be put through a thorough forensic analysis, the police agency said.

“While the investigation and charges are related to online offences, ICE is encouraging anyone with information about this case to come forward and contact police, or cybertip.ca,” the news release said.

Read more: Child luring and sextortion cases online spike since start of pandemic

Boutros is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

A spokesperson with AHS said Boutros is currently on leave, but wouldn’t say more due to privacy concerns.

