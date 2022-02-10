Menu

Money

Lake Country resident lands $47K lotto win

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:29 pm
Joshua Sherman is $47,849.70 richer from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Nov. 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Joshua Sherman is $47,849.70 richer from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Nov. 27, 2021. Courtesy: Lotto 6/49

Joshua Sherman is exactly $47,849.70 richer from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Nov. 27, 2021.

The Lake Country resident purchased his ticket from the Lake Country Husky on Highway 97, and was driving home from his parent’s house when his girlfriend checked it for him.

“I didn’t believe it,” he said in a press release. “A few days later, it really set in once I told my parent’s and I got really emotional.”

Sherman said that the win was “shocking.”

“Anything can happen, and anyone can win,” he said.

As for what he will do with his winnings, Sherman is looking forward to treating himself to a new computer.

