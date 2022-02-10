Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks hire Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 1:23 pm
Cammi Granato View image in full screen
Cammi Granato, seen here speaking in Seattle during the NHL expansion draft in July 2021, has been hired by the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant general manager. Granato had been working with Seattle as a scout. Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their front office, naming Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant general manager.

Granato, 50, comes to the Canucks from the Seattle Kraken, where she served as a pro scout since 2019.

The native of Downers Grove, Ill., was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics. She also won silver at the Salt Lake City Games in 2002.

Read more: Massive first period powers New York Islanders to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

In 2010, Granato and Canadian Angela James became the first women to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Granato joins a Canucks front office that has been entirely revamped since former general manager Jim Benning and several other staff were fired in early December. Jim Rutherford was named president of hockey operations soon after.

He has hired former Penguins assistant general manager Patrik Allvin as GM, plus former scout Derek Clancey and former player agent Emilie Castonguay as assistant GMs.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagVancouver tagSports tagNational Hockey League tagVancouver Canucks tagCammi Granato tagCanucks hire Granato tag

