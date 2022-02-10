City of Regina offer free transit to Frost, busy weekend expected

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is offering free transit on Saturday to Frost attendees travelling between the downtown and warehouse locations to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) campus.

According to a city release, more than 10,000 guests are registered to attend Frost on Ice at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

“Free transit allows all guests easy access and the ability to enjoy Frost Regina activities at both the Downtown and Warehouse hubs prior to or after the event,” the release stated.

Attendees can park for free at either location and Regina Transit will take them to the stadium.

Transit will run from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. from designated spots.

“Frost Regina is an exciting new event that allows all citizens to embrace winter in Regina. Having free transit from the City reinforces our collaboration and allows our hubs to be connected,” said Leasa Gibbons from Regina Warehouse District.

Judith Veresuk with Regina Downtown Business Improvement District added they are grateful for the city’s support of the Frost festival.

“Connecting our neighborhood to the REAL campus and Frost on Ice, allows guests to enjoy all the many restaurants and free (activities) downtown either before or after this spectacular event,” Veresuk said.

REAL is asking the public to plan accordingly to avoid delays as they are preparing for a busy weekend.

On Friday Frost at REAL opens at 4 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

During that time, the Regina Pats are scheduled for a home game against the Calgary Hitmen. Doors open at the Brandt Centre at 6 p.m.

Those attending the Pats game are asked to enter the grounds through the Lewvan Drive (west side) gate.

Next door, the Co-operators Centre and AffinityPlex will be full of day-to-day sport programming.

On Saturday, Frost will run from noon to 10 p.m. at REAL. The Co-operators Centre will be busy again with weekend sporting activities.

Frost on Ice with Olympian Elvis Stojko and the Canada Ice Dance Theatre begins at 8 p.m. at Iceville.

Attendees can enter through Gate 2 (northwest corner of Mosaic Stadium) starting at 7 p.m.

There is no assigned seating for Frost on Ice, which is expected to have more than 10,000 spectators.

Those planning on attending Frost on Ice are encouraged to park at the downtown or warehouse hub and use free transit offered by the city.

Those driving to the event are asked to enter through the Lewvan Drive (west side) Gate.

In a statement, REAL said there hasn’t been this much activity on their grounds since the football season and they appreciate everyone’s patience.

