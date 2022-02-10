Menu

Traffic

Emerson border blocked, drivers say convoy is delaying traffic for hours

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 10:04 am
A driver's view of vehicles blocking the Emerson, Man., border crossing Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A driver's view of vehicles blocking the Emerson, Man., border crossing Thursday morning. Submitted

If you’re trying to cross the Canada/U.S. border at Emerson, Man., on Thursday, be prepared for some delays.

Drivers in the area are reporting that a slow-moving convoy is delaying traffic, with one trucking company telling 680 CJOB it’s had two trucks waiting at the border for more than six hours.

RCMP confirmed the blocked border is due to a demonstration involving a large number of vehicles and farm equipment, and said officers are opening up a dialogue with the convoy organizers.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A driver’s view of vehicles blocking the Emerson, Man., border crossing Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A driver’s view of vehicles blocking the Emerson, Man., border crossing Thursday morning. Submitted

Winnipeg mayor wants to see end of protesters' 'occupation' of public streets

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said an “event” is occurring on Highway 75 at the border, but didn’t elaborate, other than saying you should expect delays if you’re trying to cross.

Global News has reached out to police, border officials, and municipal officials in Emerson for more details.

Advertisement
