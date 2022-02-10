Emerson border blocked, drivers say convoy is delaying traffic for hours

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re trying to cross the Canada/U.S. border at Emerson, Man., on Thursday, be prepared for some delays.

Drivers in the area are reporting that a slow-moving convoy is delaying traffic, with one trucking company telling 680 CJOB it’s had two trucks waiting at the border for more than six hours.

RCMP confirmed the blocked border is due to a demonstration involving a large number of vehicles and farm equipment, and said officers are opening up a dialogue with the convoy organizers.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A driver's view of vehicles blocking the Emerson, Man., border crossing Thursday morning.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure said an “event” is occurring on Highway 75 at the border, but didn’t elaborate, other than saying you should expect delays if you’re trying to cross.

A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb is on scene. pic.twitter.com/SpKzwzMfKZ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2022

Global News has reached out to police, border officials, and municipal officials in Emerson for more details.

