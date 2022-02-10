Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Paris bans French ‘freedom convoy’ inspired by Ottawa trucker protests

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 10, 2022 5:51 am
Click to play video: '‘Freedom convoy’ in France, inspired by Canadian protests, gets underway' ‘Freedom convoy’ in France, inspired by Canadian protests, gets underway
WATCH: 'Freedom convoy' in France, inspired by Canadian protests, gets underway

French “freedom convoy” motorists protesting against COVID-19 restrictions will be blocked from entering Paris, the French capital’s police authority said on Thursday.

Protesters set out from southern France on Wednesday in what they call a “freedom convoy” that will converge on Paris and Brussels to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions, inspired by demonstrators who have gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa.

Departures are expected from more cities across France on Thursday.

Read more: ‘Snowball effect’: Canada’s trucker convoy sparks anti-mandate protests globally

The Paris prefecture said the protesters would be prohibited from entering the capital from Feb. 11-14, citing the risk of public disorder.

Trending Stories

In Canada, horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers are now spilling to key Canada-United States border crossings.

Story continues below advertisement

Copycat protests have also sprung up in Australia and New Zealand. Protesters waved the Canadian flag as France’s “freedom convoy” got underway.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on' Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on
Trucker protest organizers’ intentions remain unclear as occupation drags on

Motorists who violated the order not to protest within Paris risked two years in prison, a 4,500 euro fine and suspended driver’s license, the prefecture cautioned.

© 2022 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagTrucker Convoy tagFreedom Convoy tagTrucker Protest tagCOVID-19 protest tagcovid protest tagfrance covid-19 tagTrucker protest Ottawa tagFreedom convoy france tagfreedom convoy paris tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers