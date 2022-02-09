Calgary Stampeders sign free agent Canadian linebacker D.J. Lalama

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders signed free-agent Canadian linebacker D.J. Lalama on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 222-pound Lalama had 25 tackles, eight special-teams tackles and a sack in 11 regular-season games last year with Montreal.

Lalama has spent time with both the Alouettes (2017, 2019) and Winnipeg (2019), having accumulated 25 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles and a sack in 33 career regular-season games.

In 2016, the Winnipeg native captured the Presidents’ Trophy as Canadian university football’s top defensive player while at the University of Manitoba.