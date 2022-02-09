SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary Stampeders sign free agent Canadian linebacker D.J. Lalama

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 9:32 pm
Montreal Alouettes' DJ Lalama (47) brings down Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes' DJ Lalama (47) brings down Calgary Stampeders' Reggie Begelton during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Calgary Stampeders signed free-agent Canadian linebacker D.J. Lalama on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 222-pound Lalama had 25 tackles, eight special-teams tackles and a sack in 11 regular-season games last year with Montreal.

Read more: Winnipeg’s DJ Lalama of Montreal Alouettes starting CFL season on sidelines

Lalama has spent time with both the Alouettes (2017, 2019) and Winnipeg (2019), having accumulated 25 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles and a sack in 33 career regular-season games.

Trending Stories

In 2016, the Winnipeg native captured the Presidents’ Trophy as Canadian university football’s top defensive player while at the University of Manitoba.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
