COVID-19: Lethbridge businesses accommodating new provincial health measures

The sudden announcement from Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to remove the restrictions exemption program (REP) left businesses with little time to prepare.

“I might’ve had a little bit of a sleepless night last night wondering how we were going to approach this today,” Angel Harper, co-owner of Mocha Cabana, said. “I didn’t expect it to be so soon.”

Harper is following the province’s plan, no longer requiring proof of vaccination to enter her restaurant.

“We want to break bread with all of our community,” Harper said. “We felt this way right from the beginning and we are so relieved today that we can invite all of our community into our business.”

But the quick change of provincial health measures is harder for others in Lethbridge to accommodate.

“We had anticipated that there was going to be some type of announcement. We also did anticipate that we would have some time,” YMCA of Lethbridge CEO Jennifer Petracek-Kolb said.

The YMCA is continuing to use the REP while its board of directors reviews the government’s plan.

Petracek-Kolb said changing restrictions is complicated by the wide range of age groups and programming at the YMCA. She adds the province hasn’t provided any guidance documents like when past changes were made.

“We’re now waiting to see if there’s going to be any additional information about that and are anticipating making decisions quickly that we can communicate to our public and members,” Petracek-Kolb said.

In an email to Global News, the province says it is not providing any new guidance documents at this time and anticipated most restrictions will be removed in the coming weeks.

The YMCA plans to have a decision on the new measures by Feb. 18.

Meanwhile, the City of Lethbridge announced it will no longer require proof of vaccination at city-owned and operated facilities.

That includes the Enmax Centre, which along with other entertainment venues is once again allowed to serve food and drink at its events. General manager Kim Gallucci called it an important update for the arena.

“It is probably our number one revenue generator, so having it back is something we needed to have happen,” Gallucci said.

