Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning.

The Governor General says she is experiencing mild symptoms and will take some time to self-isolate in the coming days.

-More Coming

2:11 ‘Reconciliation is a Canadian issue, not just an Indigenous issue’: Gov. Gen Simon ‘Reconciliation is a Canadian issue, not just an Indigenous issue’: Gov. Gen Simon – Jan 2, 2022