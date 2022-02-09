SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Judge restores visiting rights for Quebec father unvaccinated against COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 3:46 pm
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. View image in full screen
The Quebec Superior Court is seen in Montreal, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Quebec father who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 has regained the right to have visits with his 12-year-old son.

Superior Court Justice Marie-Anne Paquette ruled Tuesday that it is no longer in the child’s best interest to deny him all in-person contact with his father given the improving COVID-19 situation in Quebec.

On Dec. 23, another Superior Court judge suspended the man’s visitation rights until Feb. 8 due to the rapid rise of the Omicron variant and the fact that the child lives with half-siblings too young to be vaccinated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec judge suspends unvaccinated man’s visitation rights with child

With the suspension due to end Tuesday, the child’s mother had asked the court for it to be extended.

Story continues below advertisement

The father, who described the suspension of his parental rights as “draconian,” argued that he is not a conspiracy theorist and that while he does not plan to be vaccinated, he will respect all public health regulations during visits with his son, who is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Paquette ruled that the man, who has not had any parenting time with his son since Dec. 5, can have custody over spring break to make up for the lost time.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagquebec covid tagQuebec Superior Court tagMarie-Anne Paquette tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers