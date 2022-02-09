Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Census 2021: Squamish B.C. among fastest-growing communities in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'How to avoid scams as Census moves online during COVID-19' How to avoid scams as Census moves online during COVID-19
2021 is the first year the Census has been held during the COVID-19 pandemic and with Canadians filling out the household survey online, there are fears fraudsters may be taking advantage. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has some tips on how to avoid being duped – May 18, 2021

Canada’s latest census shows British Columbia had the second-highest population growth among the provinces, with immigration, not fertility, hiking B.C.’s numbers.

The western province’s population grew by 7.6 per cent between 2016 and 2021. Data from the census released Wednesday says resort towns like Squamish are among the fastest-growing communities in the country.

Click to play video: 'Even Realtors surprised by red-hot housing market in B.C.' Even Realtors surprised by red-hot housing market in B.C.
Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a look at the data:

Trending Stories

2021 population: 5 million

2016 population: 4.6 million

Population percentage change: 7.6 per cent

Total private dwellings: 2.2 million

Private dwellings occupied by usual residents: 2.2 million

Population density per square kilometre: 5.4

Land area in square kilometres: 920,687

Read more: Canadian population growing at fastest rate in G7, census shows

Some communities with the most growth:

Langford, 31.8 per cent

Squamish, 22.2 per cent

Lake Country, 22.4 per cent

Some communities with the least growth:

Peace River C 4, -10.8 per cent

Peace River B, -4.4 per cent

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Real Estate tagCensus tagcensus canada tagCensus 2021 tagBC Census tagBC Census 2021 tagBC Census growth tagBC Census latest tagBC Census numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers