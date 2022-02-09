Halifax police investigate after 3 women were sprayed with ‘sensory irritant’ in December

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate assaults with a “sensory irritant” that allegedly occurred in December 2021.

Police say a man sprayed three different women with the irritant in separate incidents on Dec. 8.

The first incident happened around 5:15 p.m. that day. Police say a man walked up to a woman and man in a parkade on Market Street, sprayed the irritant at the woman, then fled on foot.

Just after 6 p.m., two more incidents were reported in which a man sprayed the irritant at the woman as he walked past her. One occurred in the area of Market and Sackville streets, and the other on Prince Street, between Barrington and Grafton streets.

“The suspect was not known to the victims,” read the HRP release Wednesday.

He is described as being between five feet 10 inches and six feet tall with a thin build. Police say he was wearing a black parka jacket with beige fur around the hood, jeans and a dark-coloured face mask.

“In the last two incidents, he appeared to be listening to loud music playing from his phone,” police said.

The photos released Wednesday show the alleged suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.