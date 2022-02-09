Public meeting on London, Ont. draft climate plan scheduled for April 5

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in London, Ont., will have their chance to weigh in on the city’s draft Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) on April 5.

Councillors, meeting as the strategic priorities and policy committee on Tuesday, had their chance to share their views on the proposed plan, first unveiled last Wednesday.

Read more: City of London unveils first draft of Climate Emergency Action Plan

After lengthy debate, committee members endorsed the April 5 date for a public participation meeting. The date still requires final approval from full council.

The CEAP has been in the works since 2019 after the City of London declared a climate emergency and announced plans to develop a strategy to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

The plan is proposing a goal of reaching a 55 per cent reduction in GHG emissions by 2030, which would be increased to 65 per cent reduction by 2035, 75 per cent by 2040, and then reach net zero by 2050. City staff say the plan is in keeping with the targets set out by the Paris Agreement.

As well as reducing GHG emissions, the plan aims to improve the community’s resistance to climate change impacts and includes actions for individuals, households and businesses to help tackle the issue.

While community feedback was sought as part of the development stages, committee members widely agreed that it is crucial to seek extensive public feedback as the process moves along.

Read more: London city councillors declare climate emergency

“I don’t think one (public participation meeting), frankly, is even going to come close to it,” said Coun. Shawn Lewis.

“To me, this is actually the single biggest ask plan that’s being made to individual households. So I think that there needs to be a lot more consultation done.”

Coun. Jesse Helmer said he believes citizens are eager to see the municipality take more action, particularly younger people, while Coun. John Fyfe-Millar added that it’s important that the public remains excited about the plan and the process as it moves forward.

Coun. Mariam Hamou described the plan as bold but achievable and pointed to the many options available for individuals to get involved. Coun. Michael Van Holst, meanwhile, noted that some of the suggestions for individuals involve potentially expensive personal investments, such as buying an electric vehicle.

Jay Stanford, the city’s director of environment, fleet and solid waste, stressed that the public participation meeting is not the only way for Londoners to share their thoughts and concerns. He said the city will also use its Get Involved online portal and will get the word out via social media and advertising.

Committee members have endorsed April 5 as the date for a public participation meeting, which still needs to be approved by full council. No date has been set as to when a final plan is expected to be ready for council’s approval.

