Crime

Peterborough police saw drop in use-of-force incidents but increase in firearm use in 2021

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Services Board reports lower use of force, more public complaints in 2021' Peterborough Police Services Board reports lower use of force, more public complaints in 2021
Use of force and public complaints were under review during the Peterborough Police Services Board's public meeting on Tuesday evening. However, the meeting had no mention of the abrupt retirement of police chief Scott Gilbert. Sam Houpt reports.

Officers were involved in 136 use-of-force incidents in 2021, according to the Peterborough Police Services Board.

During Tuesday evening’s public meeting, the board outlined use-of-force and public complaints for the Peterborough Police Service last year.

The board said the 136 incidents represent a 2.9 per cent decrease in the use of force from 2020.

Read more: Peterborough police seek public input on body-worn cameras for officers

“I think, in some respect, it would have to do with verbal communication with people and the ability to deescalate situations prior to them having to actually reach for a use-of-force option,” said Insp. John Lyons.

Leading the incidents were 85 involving the use of a police-issued firearm, the board said.

“There was a 37.1 per cent increase in the use of firearms,” Lyons said.

Another 21 incidents were attributed to physical apprehension — a 16 per cent decrease from 2020.

However, the use of a conducted energy weapon saw nearly a 20 per cent decrease.

Public complaints

The board noted over the last three months of 2021, there were seven public complaints, three internal complaints and 24 local inquiries.

The majority of the complaints are being attributed to COVID-19 health mandates, the board reported — either protesting them or individuals requesting the mandates be enforced.

The board says there were 85 complaints for 2021 versus 20 in 2020.

“It continues to be more of a dialogue in education sometimes — some misinformation.

New acting police chief Tim Farquharson said police service is working “extremely hard” to get back to the core principles of community policing.

“This includes a focus on more foot patrols in the downtown area; we have proposals out to create more mobile crisis intervention teams,” he said.

The meeting did not mention the abrupt retirement of police chief Scott Gilbert. The board stated he submitted his notice on Feb. 4 with his last day as chief on Feb. 7.

The board reconvenes on March 8.

— with files from Sam Houpt/Global News Peterborough

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Service chief retires after three days’ notice' Peterborough Police Service chief retires after three days’ notice
