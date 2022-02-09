More than 17,000 people attend opening weekend of Frost Regina Winter Festival

Between the pandemic and cold weather, it’s been difficult for people to find safe, enjoyable activities. That was the motivation behind the inaugural Frost Regina Winter Festival that started Friday.

More than 17,000 people attended the various events over the weekend including the outdoor curling skins match held at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday.

Organizers say they are happy with the attendance so far. But some of the weekend events had to be rescheduled in reaction to on-going protests around the Regina Legislative building.

“Obviously, what happened around the [Legislative] was a complicating factor but organizers at the Wascana hub did what they had to, to ensure everyone had a great weekend,” said Mark Rathwell REAL Communications Manager.

Rathwell said there were over 10,760 visitors at the Frost Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) hub, over 6,500 visitors at the other hubs and a total of 17,260 people attended the winter festival on opening weekend.

“We’re looking to grow this, and keep it going for years to come and people are excited by that,” said Rathwell. “Excited about the idea of being able to embrace winter as opposed to fear it and run from it and all of those things.”

Some of the upcoming events include ‘Frost on Ice’ with Olympian figure skater, Elvis Stojko will perform on Saturday where the night will end with a fireworks show. The Frost Regina Winter Festival runs through until Feb. 13.

