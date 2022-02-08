Menu

Canada

Grand River Transit reducing ION service due to staffing shortage created by Omicron

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 4:04 pm
An ION LRT vehicle View image in full screen
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Grand River Transit says it has been forced to reduce service for the ION LRT trains beginning Monday as a result of staffing shortages created by COVID-19.

“Due to staff shortages as a result of Omicron, effective Mon. Feb. 14, ION LRT service will be reduced to every 15 minutes,” the agency said on Twitter.

Read more: COVID-19: 0 new deaths, 87 patients reported in hospital on Tuesday

Normally, the trains run every 10 minutes weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

GRT says the change in travel times will be added to its trip-planning tools.

Read more: 2 men charged in connection to convoy-style protests in Waterloo over weekend

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Region for further details on the situation and this story will be updated when we receive further details.

 

