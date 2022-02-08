Grand River Transit reducing ION service due to staffing shortage created by Omicron

Send this page to someone via email

Grand River Transit says it has been forced to reduce service for the ION LRT trains beginning Monday as a result of staffing shortages created by COVID-19.

“Due to staff shortages as a result of Omicron, effective Mon. Feb. 14, ION LRT service will be reduced to every 15 minutes,” the agency said on Twitter.

Normally, the trains run every 10 minutes weekdays from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

GRT says the change in travel times will be added to its trip-planning tools.

Global News has reached out to Waterloo Region for further details on the situation and this story will be updated when we receive further details.

#GRTAlert Due to staff shortages as a result of Omicron, effective Mon. Feb. 14, ION LRT service will be reduced to every 15 minutes Mon. – Fri. from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. This will be added to our trip planning tools. Plan ahead and check your train & bus connections. pic.twitter.com/iuHFoUrVbj — Grand River Transit (@GRT_ROW) February 8, 2022